ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree Wednesday for the death of 42-year-old Keegan Whitley.

On August 28, 2021, 26-year-old Tyrique Griffin shot Whitley in the back at Flower City Park around 10:15 p.m. Griffin was arrested on October 26 in connection to the shooting.

The case was prosecuted by Special Assistant District Attorney Gregory Clark of the Special Investigations Bureau.

“Mr. Griffin had no regard for the life of Keegan Whitley when he horrifically gunned him down,” said Clark. “With this guilty plea, it is our hope that Mr. Whitley’s family has some closure.”

Tyrique Griffin will be sentenced to 25 years in the New York State Department of Corrections on June 17, 2022.