ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the Rochester Police Department responded to a hit-and-run on Frost Avenue between Genesee Street and Epworth Street around 2 p.m. Saturday.

On arrival, Rochester police officers said they located a 57-year-old male resident with visible traumatic injuries.

The victim has been transported to a hospital within the area and is considered stable.

Investigators say that the striking vehicle left the scene.

The investigation is still continuing and there are no suspects in custody. Officials from the R.P.D. encourage anyone with information to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.