Local lobbyist Robert Scott Gaddy pleads guilty to theft of government money in bribery scheme

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester-area lobbyist Robert Scott Gaddy pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to theft of government money.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine, U.S. Attorney James Kennedy said in a press release.

Federal officials say Gaddy owns and operates the lobbying firm Excelsior Advocates, LLC. They say on September 8, 2017 “an individual known to the FBI” approached Gaddy about paying a bribe to a member of the New York State Assembly in order to introduce legislation concerning a proposed development project in the Town of Brighton.

Feds say that legislation would have had the effect of impeding the proposed project and making it more difficult to proceed. According to officials, Gaddy took receipt of cash from the individual on September 26, 2017 with the understanding that it would be used to bribe the politician.

Authorities say Gaddy recommended another member of the New York State Assembly — Joseph Errigo — would be used to do it. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Gaddy then facilitated the introduction of the individual to Errigo while Gaddy was aware that the individual began making bribe payments to Errigo for the purpose of introducing the proposed legislation.

“On February 9, 2018, in connection with facilitating the proposed legislation, Gaddy stated to the individual and Assemblyman Errigo that he (Gaddy) had also ‘greased the skids’ with Member A. In truth and in fact, the defendant did not pay the intended bribe to Member A as represented, but wrongfully converted the money to his own personal benefit.”