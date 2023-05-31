WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional Health pediatrician Adam J. Weis was charged with endangering the welfare of a child in court Wednesday, according to court documents.

In November 2022, prosecutors say Weis inappropriately touched a nine-year-old girl. They said the incident caused the girl “mental anguish.”

Adam Weis is in Webster Town Court accused of endangering the welfare of a child — the complaint alleges he touched a nine year old girl in Ontario in November. He has entered a plea of not guilty. pic.twitter.com/HSWT3is3t5 — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) May 31, 2023

“I mean the child’s cooperation is everything,” Kevin Sunderland with the DA’s office said. “These cases of child abide come down to the kids. In New York State it almost always requires a child to testify. That’s the way this works. So, without a child’s cooperation, without a child being brave enough, and having the strength to come forward and talk about when these bad things happen to them — we wouldn’t be here.”

According to court documents, the incident took place at a residence in Ontario.

Weis pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child in court Wednesday and waived the right to jury trial. He signed an order to a temporary order of protection, no communication with the child.

The judge says Weis has to go to the probation department to surrender his medical license. He will return to court on August 11, according to News 8 staff.

