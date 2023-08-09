Editor’s Note: This article has been adjusted to correctly reflect information from the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local attorney was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning after he was charged with forcible touching and exposure of a person.

According to the Rochester Police Department, 50-year-old Nathan Van Loon was served an arrest warrant for these charges.

In the incident report, the alleged victim claims back on June 21 she went to Van Loon’s office to drop off paperwork. At some point, she had to use the restroom.

That’s when she claims Van Loon met her inside the bathroom, physically grabbed her and made sexual advances before exposing himself.

The report goes on to say Van Loon followed her out to her car as she was leaving, continuing to make sexual advances, while getting into her passenger seat, before eventually exiting.

We reached out to Van Loon who denied all allegations made against him. He also said he was with a client at the time of the incident.

News 8 has reached out to the Monroe County DA Office. They say a Rochester City Court judge recused himself, and Van Loon’s appearance was adjourned until next week.

Stay with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.