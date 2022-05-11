LIVONIA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Livonia woman is facing charges after accusations of drunk driving and having a weapon on school grounds.

According to Livingston County Sheriff Tom Dougherty, 55-year-old Lisa Minery was arrested and charged last week with aggravated driving while intoxicated (Leandra’s Law), endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds.

Authorities say deputies responded to a complaint of an intoxicated driver at Livonia Central Schools around 5:45 p.m. on May 3.

According to the sheriff, the deputy arrived on the scene, identified Minery, and suspected she was under the influence of alcohol. After a field sobriety test, Minery was taken into custody for DWI.

Police say the investigation revealed that there was a child younger than 16-years-old in the vehicle with Minery. The investigation also revealed that Minery had a loaded handgun in her possession while on school grounds, according to the sheriff.

Officials say Minery later took a breathalyzer that revealed she had a blood alcohol content of 0.18%.

Minery was later arraigned and released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to return to court at a later date.