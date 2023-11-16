ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A homeowner is facing arson and insurance fraud charges after a house fire, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

On August 12, 2022, deputies, firefighters, and EMS workers responded to the scene of a house fire in Livonia. After an investigation, it was alleged that 68-year-old Henry G. Castner filed a false insurance claim the next day and that he intentionally set the home on fire.

Castner was arrested on Monday and charged with third-degree felony arson and second-degree felony insurance fraud.

He was taken to the Livingston County Jail and was arraigned. He was released on his own recognizance and was ordered to return to court at another date.