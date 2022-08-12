AVON, N.Y. (WROC) — A Livonia resident was arrested on Sunday for DWI following a car crash on Bronson Hill Road in the Town of Avon.

53-year-old Stephen M. Pacer collided with another vehicle containing seven individuals, some of whom received minor injuries.

After speaking with Pacer, Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies suspected that he had been drinking. Following a roadside DWI investigation, Pacer was arrested.

It was later discovered that Pacer may have been under the influence of a stimulant and that he had a prior DWI conviction in 2013.

Pacer was charged with DWI, driving while ability impaired by drugs, and felony driving while impaired by drugs. He was later arraigned at the Livingston County Jail and was remanded on Friday without bail.