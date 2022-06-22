SPRINGWATER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Springwater woman was arrested after she was found unconscious and intoxicated while in a running vehicle with a baby in the back seat, officials said Wednesday.

At around 4 p.m., according to the Livingston County Sherriff Office, deputies responded to calls about an unconscious woman in a vehicle in North Dansville.

They identified the woman as 37-year-old Megan Koch, with a 20-month-old child in the front seat.

Koch was evaluated on site by an EMT, and signed off on any medical assistance, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say they suspected Koch was under the influence of something other than alcohol, prompting an investigation and standardized sobriety tests on site.

Koch was arrested at the conclusion of the tests for Driving While Intoxicated, and given another drug evaluation at the Sherriff’s Office Headquarters, authorities said.

Koch was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated which is considered a felony due to Leandra’s Law, the Sherriff’s Office reports. She was also charged with Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Leandra Rosado was an 11-year-old girl killed in New York City in 2009 during a drunk driving incident with her friend’s mother at the wheel. Six other children were injured during this incident.

About a month after the crash, legislators unanimously passed Leandra’s Law, also known as the Child Passenger Protection Act, making a first drunk driving offense a felony in New York if a person aged 15 or younger is inside the vehicle.