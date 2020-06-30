Live Now
100+ rounds fired, weapons discovered and more on suspect in Geneseo tractor-trailer shootout

Crime

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said bomb making guides, AK-47 and more were discovered in possession of the man that started the fatal tractor trailer chase and shoot out last month.

58-year-old Joshua Blessed, of Virginia, led police on a chase across Livingston County — shooting at officers out of his window, resulting in his death.

Livingston County Sheriff Livingston County Sheriff Tom Dougherty said Blessed was discovered in possession of a 9 millimeter Glock and 17 magazines in the cab of the truck. “If all were loaded he potential fired 29 rounds. The gun also had 6 rounds left in it.”

Dougherty said a total of 129 shots were fired by the seven responding offerings over the course of the chase. The sheriff said the truck was struck at least 91 times.

“We can’t interview him, we can’t find out what he was thinking only he knows that,” Dougherty said. “He does seem like he was certainly building to something.”

MORE | Suspect killed in shootout made anti-police posts on social media, called for others to join ‘militia’

Blessed was alone during the whole incident, but Dougherty said they are still investigating if he had other people involved in his ideas.

“He was building towards something based on what was recovered from his car and private bedroom, but I haven’t seen I don’t believe exists any real hard blueprint of what he planned to do.”

With over 150 shots fired between responding officers and Blessed, Dougherty said he’s just grateful there were no other injuries besides the death of Blessed.

“This was a very unique situation. Someone said to me that this is once in a career. You can serve multiple careers in law enforcement and never encounter a heavy vehicle that’s impossible to stop unless you have a heavier vehicle and then add in an active shooter,” Dougherty said.

“It’s Hollywood-esque.”

