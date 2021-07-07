Livingston County man charged after 11-year-old pit bull shot in head, killed

WEST SPARTA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Livingston County man is facing felony animal abuse charges after a dog was shot and killed in June.

Officials from the Livingston County Sheriff’s office say say 56-year-old Edward Carsell of West Sparta, New York is charged with aggravated cruelty of animals.

Authorities say deputies responded to to a West Sparta home around 3:30 p.m. on June 23 to investigate a report that a dog had been shot. Investigators then confirmed that an 11-year-old pit bull had been shot in the head and killed at the residence.

“It’s alleged that Carswell shot the dog in the back of the head with a .22 caliber rifle after the dog allegedly had an aggressive past,” Livingston County Sheriff tom Dougherty said in a Wednesday press release.

Carswell was issue an appearance ticket and will return to West Sparta Town Court at a later date.