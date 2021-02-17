Livingston County man arrested for making terroristic threat, AK-47 and shotgun recovered

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A Livingston County man was arrested and is facing felony terrorism charges after threatening his coworkers.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Nicholas Willey was charged with making a terroristic threat.

On February 17, around 8:35 a.m., deputies responded to a business on Volunteer Road in Geneseo for the report of an “an out of control employee who was threatening to shoot co-workers and supervisors at his workplace.”

Deputies said Willey made threats to harm individuals by committing a workplace shooting utilizing a list he had formulated of co-workers that had upset him over the past couple of years.

Further information was received that Willey possibly possessed an AK-47 assault rifle at his home.

Willey left the business prior to the arrival of deputies but was later located. Investigators were able to recover the AK-47 and a shotgun following a search of Willey’s home.

Willey was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and

pre-arraignment detention as the offenses did qualify for pre-arraignment detention under the NYS

Justice Reform Act.

The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charge. It was advised that Willey should be remanded on $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond.

Willey was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Town of Geneseo Justice Kathleen Houston. The Judge did remand Willey to the custody of the Sheriff being held on $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.