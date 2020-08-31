Livingston County man allegedly stole school bus to drive home

AVON, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man has been charged with criminal possession of stolen property after sheriff’s deputies say he stole a school bus in Pennsylvania to drive home.

Justin Preedom stole a school bus and drove back to Avon, New York, on Monday, according to a statement from Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty.

Preedom was arraigned and released on his own recognizance Thursday.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a suspicious condition complaint for a bus with Pennsylvania license plates. Authorities contacted the bus company in Sarver, Pennsylvania, to confirm if the bus was supposed to be in Avon; it was not.

