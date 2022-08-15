MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y. (WROC) — A West Sparta woman was arrested on felony charges for welfare fraud, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said Monday.

47-year-old Cherie Carter has been accused of falsifying paperwork filed with the Livingston County Department of Social Services (LCDSS) to obtain benefits that officials say she was not entitled to.

Carter has been under investigation since June, when LCSO was contacted by LCDSS regarding possible fraud. After a criminal investigation, Carter was arrested on Aug. 10. She was charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree, welfare fraud in the fourth degree, and offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, all of which are felonies.

Carter did not qualify for bail to be set, under the NYS Justice Reform Act. She was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Mount Morris Town Court, and then released from custody.