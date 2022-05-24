NUNDA, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Livingston County men were arrested on burglary charges after stealing an ATV and two mini-bikes in separate incidents, county officials announced Tuesday.

According to authorities, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were led to Creek Road in the Town of Nunda following the report of a burglary on March 19. Upon arrival, they located evidence that an ATV along with a mini bike was stolen from the barn at the residence.

A month later, officials say they reported to a residence on Massachusetts Street for an additional burglary. A single mini bike was stolen from the property around 6:45 p.m.

Investigators were able to identify 35-year-old Brian Eastman and 36-year-old Jeremy Eastman as suspects in the incidents. The Nunda couple had their home visited by deputies who executed a search warrant and ultimately recovered the stolen ATV from the initial burglary.

Both men were charged with Burglary in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree. Brian was solely charged for being in possession of methamphetamine, officials say.

According to police, the men were releaseed on their own recognizance following arraingment.