Little league altercation between parents leads to harassment charge for Corning woman

ERWIN, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police officials say a Corning woman was arrested for harassment following an altercation between parents at a little league baseball game in Steuben County.

Officials say state police were dispatched to the game in the Town of Erwin Wednesday evening for the report of an altercation between two parents.

When police arrived, the game was office, but the parents were still arguing and had to be separated, officials say.

According to police, the victim said 36-year-old Christie Speciale of Coring charged towards her from the outfield to the first base line and was threatening her and shoving her to the point that she had no more room to move.

Police say another parent called 911 requesting police come to the field. Officials say the victim asked Speciale to be arrested for harassment.

Authorities say Speciale was uncooperative, and was arrested for harassment and then issued an appearance ticket to the Town of Erwin Court at a later date.

All parties were advised by police to have no more contact.