ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The latest in a series of smash and grabs occurred overnight on Thursday at Universal Liquor on University Avenue, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPS said that a sedan drove into the front of the liquor store before the suspects entered the store, took property, and then fled in the sedan.

Police then found a damaged vehicle in the area of Prince Street and East Main Street. They attempted to stop the vehicle, but it led to a short pursuit. RPD said that the officers stopped the chase due to the vehicle driving at an unsafe speed.

No suspects have been taken into custody and the vehicle has yet to be located as RPD continues to investigate.

There have been four smash-and-grab attempts that occurred in Rochester — three of which have been successful. At the end of January, the Record Archive and Comedy at the Carlson had their entrances damaged after cars were used to ram the entrance. Items were stolen from Record Archive and an ATM was taken from Comedy at the Carlson.

Just a few days later, Petit Poutinerie and Heroes Brewing were the latest attempts at smash-and-grabs. Although the attempt at Heroes Brewing was unsuccessful, Petit Poutinerie reported that items were stolen from their business.

RPD asks anyone with information to call 911.