Liquor store looted, calls for help from community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local liquor store is putting out a call for help after it was looted on Saturday.

Euphoria Liquor Store in the North Winton Village posted a video to its Facebook page that shows at least three people entering the store and leaving with merchandise.

The store owners are asking anyone who may be able to identify these people to call the police. In another post, the owners said the store is currently open during regular owners, Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, noon until 5 p.m.