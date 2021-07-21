Lima man charged after child injured in motorcycle, tractor crash in Bloomfield

WEST BLOOMFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A Lima man was charged this week in connection to a crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor last month that left a child injured.

Officials from the Ontario County Sheriff’s office say 34-year-old Black Pickett is charged with third degree endangering the welfare of a child in connection to the crash in June.

Authorities say on June 19th Pickett was operating a motorcycle on Sand Road when it tried to pass a tractor.

Police say the motorcycle crashed into the tractor and a 6-year-old child was ejected off the back of the motorcycle.

Mercy Flight was called to the scene. The child was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital (SMH) with serious injuries. Police say the child has since been released from Golisano Children’s Hospital, but will require future medical treatment as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Pickett was not injured in the crash.

Pickett was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to West Bloomfield Town Court at a later date.