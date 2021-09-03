Life-threatening injuries for Rochester man after shooting on North Clinton

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police officials say a Rochester man resident has life-threatening injuries after a shooting Friday morning on the city’s northeast side.

Authorities say officers responded to the 1100 block of North Clinton Avenue around 10:15 a.m. for the report of a person shot.

Once on scene, police say officers learned of a 26-year-old man who was shot at least once in his upper body.

The man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

No arrests have been made. Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to call 911.