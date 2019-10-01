LeRoy student charged for Snapchat threat that forced school closure

LEROY, N.Y. (WROC) — Charges were announced Tuesday against the LeRoy student responsible for a threat that forced a school closure.

The LeRoy Junior-Senior High School student is facing a charge of falsely reporting an incident in the third degree.

It’s alleged that the student sent a Snapchat message threatening to to harm students. A parent of one of the message recipients contacted the Safe School Helpline, which then prompted the school closure.

The student who was charged was not named by police, and as a juvenile will be referred to Genesee County Family Court for further legal action.

LeRoy Superintendent’s press conference from day of threat and school closure: