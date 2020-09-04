Leicester man arrested for felony sexual assault against a child

LEICESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Leicester man was arrested for felony sexual assault charges after an investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

On August 31, 32-year-old Christopher Wilmet was charged with:

Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child

Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the 1st Degree

Rape in the 1st Degree

According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmet had “had sexual contact on several occasions with a juvenile victim who was less than the age of 13 during the time frame of the incidents,” from May 2016 through May of 2020.

Wilmet was later arraigned at the Livingston County Jail, and held without bail.