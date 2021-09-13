Laura Rideout, convicted of husband’s murder, will remain in prison after judge denies motion

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Laura Rideout, the woman who was previously sentenced to 25-years-to-life in prison for the 2016 murder of her estranged husband, is working on getting her conviction thrown out.

That effort, however, failed Monday after a judge’s ruling.

Laura and her son, Colin Rideout, were convicted of killing Craig Rideout in the basement of their home five years ago.

Laura’s attorney argued in court Monday that the jury who convicted her was not unanimous, and he said they should of been since it was a life sentence.

The attorney referenced a Supreme Court ruling from last year that banned non-unanimous jury convictions in state courts.

The judge ultimately denied this motion, meaning she will stay in prison. Judge Thomas Moran said this issue should have been brought up the first time around, and the Supreme Court case which was referenced, were related to other issues.

Laura was convicted of second degree murder, two counts of tampering with evidence, and second degree burglary.

Craig Rideout was found dead in July of 2016 after Yates County investigators found the 50-year-old’s bosy in a wooded area, wrapped in a tarp with bungee cords and with his face disfugred from acid.

A medical examiner found the cause of this death to be strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Colin Rideout was also convicted of second degree murder and remains in prison.

Laura’s other son, Alex Rideout, was also convicted of tampering with evidence in this case, but was released from prison earlier this year after being granted parole. Authorities say Colin and Alex tried to dump evidence — like gloves, solvents, and drain cleaner — into a pond at Mendon Ponds Park.