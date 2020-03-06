Last prosecution doctor testifies in Keith Williams competency hearings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A judge is hearing evidence whether the the man accused of stabbing a Rochester police officer in the face, is mentally competent to stand trial. Police say Keith Williams stabbed RPD Officer Denny Wright in the face. Wright lost his sight in the attack.

Rochester Psychiatrist Jennifer Ee was on the stand Friday. She testified for the prosecution. Ee evaluated Williams for the court and essentially she determined that Williams is competent to stand trial.

Ee also said in court that Williams gave malingered answers to basic knowledge questions during her evaluations and made inappropriate comments towards his defense attorney.

Williams continued to speak out loud in court Friday morning just like the previous proceedings.

The defense didn’t give a comment, but their doctor will testify in the coming weeks. A long process the Monroe County District Attorney tells us is necessary.

“We want to get it right. We want to make sure that we’re abiding by the law. We want to make sure that we’re up holding Mr. Williams rights in this case and we want to be thorough and we want to make sure that ultimately if we do get a conviction in this case that it’s upheld,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said.

The last doctor from the defense side is expected to give their insight on March 20th. After that the judge will make a final determination on Williams’ competency.

In November, Williams pleaded not guilty to attempted aggravated murder and aggravated assault. He is currently being held without bail.

The 28-year-old Rochester man is accused of attacking Rochester police Officer Denny Wright during an October 4 incident on Peck Street in Rochester.

During the attack, Officer Wright suffered severe injuries, which caused him to lose his sight. He underwent surgery on the day of the attack and spent the next three weeks receiving treatment at local medical facilities.

Here it is: The moment RPD officer Denny Wright leaves the hospital, surrounded by law enforcement, family, and friends. #ROC pic.twitter.com/LWckil1q2T — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) October 25, 2019

In an exclusive interview with News 8’s Adam Chodak, Officer Wright spoke about the challenges of overcoming the injuries and what’s next for himself and his family.