Rochester man hospitalized after being shot during robbery on Bauer St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 31-year-old male resident was taken to the hospital following a shooting on Bauer Street that resulted from a robbery attempt around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say responding officers located the victim in the area of Bauer and Sherman Street after a 911 call was made for male that had been shot. The male was shot at least once in the upper body, police say.

He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he is currently being treated for serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Rochester police say there was an investigation near Van Auker Street relating to this crime but additional details have not been released at this time.

No suspects are in custody as of Thursday. This is an ongoing investigation.

