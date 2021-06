ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A large police presence responded to the city’s southwest side Monday afternoon.

Rochester Police and New York State Police have set up a perimeter at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Dr. Samuel McCree Way.

Details are limited at this time.

This investigation is just a few blocks away from separate fatal stabbings Sunday and Monday, and close to where there was a fatal shooting last week.

"The other night I walked my 22-year-old outside just to get in his car because I don’t want no one to mistake him for someone else and just shoot him.”



Families in the 19th Ward Neighborhood are speaking out about the deadly violence in the area lately. Tonight on @News_8. — Ally Peters (@allypetersnews) June 21, 2021

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.