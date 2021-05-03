Rochester man killed after shooting on west side of Rochester

ROCHESTER,N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was killed in a shooting on the west side of the City of Rochester on Monday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, two parole officers were in the area of Cameron Street off of Lyell Avenue around 11 a.m. when they heard gunshots. They found a man, in his teens or 20s, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

RPD have just set up a barricade around the body and a command vehicle has arrived. Several investigators on scene. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/M9XKSwK6y4 — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) May 3, 2021

Officers believe the suspect is on foot and are searching the area.

“As usual, we are in the very early stages of the investigation,” Capt. Frank Umbrino said.

“We do have several people we are talking to. I’m not going to say we have anybody in custody, at this point in time we do not. We do not have a motive for this shooting.”

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.