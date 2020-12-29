Greece police investigate ‘suspicious death’ after woman found dead in home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in a home on West Parkway on Tuesday.

Large police presence in Greece on West Parkway. Been told we will have a briefing in 45 min @News_8 pic.twitter.com/FUgrdZtyoq — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) December 29, 2020

Greece Police Chief Drew Forsythe said officers got a call around 8:44 a.m. from a concerned mother — who had not heard from her daughter in two days — to check on the welfare of her daughter.

“Upon arrival, they were met with the family member, spoke to then and upon entering the house found the female deceased on the floor of the kitchen.”

Forsythe said the woman was about 36 years old.

The circumstances surrounding the body indicate the death to be suspicious as opposed to an unattended death, where someone dies of natural causes. “There’s blood around the body, it’s an obvious death, its an investigation that suspicious outside of the normal unattended deaths that we may have responded to. There’s indication around the scene that leads us to believe its more than a natural death,” Forsythe said.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

