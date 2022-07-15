ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 20s was shot and killed on Wellington Avenue in Rochester.

According to News 8 crew members at the scene, authorities arrived at the location around 10 a.m. for the report of shots fired and found a man in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

“It’s tough because it’s 10 o’clock in the morning, kids are out playing, people are rehabbing a house right nearby,” Rochester police Luitenant Greg Bello said. “There’s a lot of people out on the street here, so even if it was targeted, which I can’t even begin to say that but the fact that bullets are flying, anytime a day but especially at 10 o’clock in the morning on a sunny day is a little ridiculous.”

A number of police vehicles continue to block off access to Wellington Avenue at this time. Further details on the identity of the dead man or what caused the incident are not yet available.

An investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to dial 911.

A large police investigation on Wellington Avenue in #roc no details from police. When we get information we’ll pass it along @News_8 pic.twitter.com/Yti8nEf9je — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) July 15, 2022

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.