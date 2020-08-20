1 hospitalized after shooting on Sidney Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person has been hospitalized after a shooting on Sidney Street in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday after two men got into a fight that escalated to one of them being shot.

The 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to RPD, at least two homes were struck by the gunfire but no one inside was injured. RPD also said they have a person of interest in the case.

