ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after two men were shot on the city’s northeast side Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say officers responded to the area of Weld Street and North Union Street for the report of shooting around 1:20 p.m.

Officials say once on scene, officers found a 29-year-old man who had been shot at least once in the upper body. They say he was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, during the preliminary investigation, a 32-year-old man arrived at Rochester General Hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body. His victims were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators say both victims were shot in the 100 block of North Union Street.

Authorities say the shooting remains under investigation and there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

