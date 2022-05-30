ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 32-year-old Rochester man was hospitalized after being shot in the area of North Street and Herald Street Monday.

Rochester police officials say officers responded around 10:40 a.m. for the report of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers found the victim with at least one gunshot wound to the middle of his body. He was taken to Rochester General Hospital with injuries that were initially described as life-threatening, but about 45 minutes later the victim’s condition was upgraded and the injuries were no longer considered life-threatening.

Police say nearby roads were close while officers investigated, but have since reopened to traffic.

Status of the male was just updated from life threatening injuries to non life threatening. He is expected to survive. @News_8 — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) May 30, 2022

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.