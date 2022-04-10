ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 23-year-old man is dead while another victim is being treated for injuries after a deadly shooting in the parking lot of Goodman Plaza Sunday night.

According to authorities, officers were led to the 800 block of Goodman Street around 9 p.m. following several 911 calls. At the location, they found one victim who had been shot at least once.

Police say the 23-year-old man was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital but succumbed to his injuries and pronounced dead shortly after.

Another victim arrived to the hospital shortly after, where officials say he is currently being treated for non life-threatening injuries. That man was identified by police as a 31-year-old man.

Officials have labeled this investigation as a homicide and will continue to examine what led to the incident. The Major Crimes Unit will provide more information at a later time.

JUST IN: @RochesterNYPD have tapped off a crime scene in front of the Family Dollar along North Goodman and the Wabash St. intersection. Most of the parking lot is blocked off. #ROC pic.twitter.com/suB3CQoeAz — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) April 11, 2022

UPDATE: A mobile command unit has now pulled onto scene. Witnesses tell us a fight began in the Family Dollar than poured out into the parking lot. Police have yet to confirm what happened. #ROC pic.twitter.com/hXM43hkD6d — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) April 11, 2022

