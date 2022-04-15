ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Rochester Police Department were called to a double shooting on Phelps Avenue near Lake Avenue.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department located a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body on Friday.

Authorities say the victim was treated for serious but non life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

While on scene, officers were informed of another individual who was shot at 15 Phelps Avenue.

After relocating, officers found a male who was unresponsive and was pronounced deceased. He was later identified by officials as 43-year-old Sharell Brown.

Both men are residents of the city, according to authorities.

There are no suspects in custody as of Monday, April 18. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911. You can also contact the Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157.