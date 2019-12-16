Man dies at Strong after shooting on city’s northeast side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police confirmed a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the city Sunday night.
Officers responded to the area of Hayward Avenue and Goodman Street, in the northeast section of the city, around 8:50 p.m.
There they found the victim, who was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The area was closed off for hours while police investigated the incident.
There is no word on any arrests at this time.
Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.