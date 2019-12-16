Man dies at Strong after shooting on city’s northeast side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police confirmed a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the city Sunday night.

Officers responded to the area of Hayward Avenue and Goodman Street, in the northeast section of the city, around 8:50 p.m.

There they found the victim, who was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Large police presence surrounding Hayward Ave. Surrounding blocks closed off to traffic. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/5muR84yN6D — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) December 16, 2019

The area was closed off for hours while police investigated the incident.

There is no word on any arrests at this time.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.