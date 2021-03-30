Rochester police investigating 3rd fatal shooting in last 24 hours on city’s northeast side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a third fatal shooting in the last 24 hours Tuesday afternoon.

Rochester police responded to First Street around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a male in his 60s was shot in the upper body and transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police at the scene say they believe the victim was not the intended target, but was caught in cross fire.

Update: Male in his 60s was shot in the upper body and transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead. RPD believe he was not the intended target of the shooting, but was caught in the cross fire. This is the third confirmed homicide in 24 hours. @News_8 — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) March 30, 2021

It’s the latest incident in a string of recent violence after Monday saw two fatal shootings, also in the city’s northeast quadrant.

Police responded to the area of Kappel Place and North Clinton Avenue around 2 p.m. Monday where officers discovered a man who had suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his interviews.

Later Monday, officers responded to the area of Clifford Avenue and Arbutus Street around 11:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police located 16-year-old Jordan Coleman who had had suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was declared dead at the scene.

With Tuesday’s fatal shooting, the City of Rochester is now up to 15 homicides so far in 2021, far outpacing where the city was through this point in 2020.

Police continue to investigate all three incidents. No one is in custody and anyone with any information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.