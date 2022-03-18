ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement partners in the area had been investigating a string of larcenies and robberies in Monroe County. T

wo suspects driving a stolen blue Toyota were identified.

Friday afternoon this vehicle fled from the Gates Police Department. The Rochester Police Department, New York State Police and the New York State Police Aircraft assisted in apprehending the suspects.

“This vehicle did enter into our jurisdiction where we assisted in attempting to apprehend the suspects. The vehicle maintained speeds in the city on average around 30 mph and was stopping at intersections,” the RPD said.

According to authorities, at approximately 5:47 p.m. the vehicle was stopped at Elmwood Avenue and East Drive, where MCSO took custody of the two individuals.

MCSO arrested and charged Kyle Coon, 27, and Kimberley Cotton, 31.

Coon was charged with Robbery in the Second and Third Degree, Grand Larceny in the Third Degree and Two Counts of Petit Larceny.

Cotton was charged with Robbery in the Second Degree, Burglary in the Third Degree and Petit Larceny.

Large scene right now at URMC with first responders… State Police, MCSO and RPD here…with @BenDensieski checking it out. pic.twitter.com/Gko5JyzBnP — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) March 18, 2022

No one was injured during the pursuit and no motor vehicle accidents occurred due to this pursuit.

The MCSO is continuing its investigation and further information will be released as available.

Check back with News 8 as we develop this story.