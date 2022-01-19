1 dead, 1 in critical condition after 3 people shot near N. Clinton Ave. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after three people were shot in Rochester Wednesday.

Authorities say officers responded to the area of North Clinton Avenue and Rialto Street around 11:30 a.m. after multiple ShotSpotter activations and calls from citizens regarding shots fired and people possibly shot.

Police say officers arrived on scene and found two adult men with gunshot wounds; one of which was declared dead at the scene and the other was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

Officials say a third man arrived at Rochester General Hospital with a gunshot wound and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police say there are currently no suspects in custody and investigators are working to determine a motive in this triple shooting.

According to Rochester police, it’s the third homicide of 2022 after the city saw a record 81 homicides in 2021.

It’s also Rochester’s second triple shooting in less than a week. Last Thursday three people were shot, including a 3-year-old, following a “domestic violence situation” on Glendale Park near Lake Avenue. Richard Burchard-Lopez, 23 of Rochester, was later arrested and charged in connection to the Glendale Park shooting.

Shortly after police announced preliminary details regarding Wednesday’s shooting, police also confirmed a man was stabbed just a few blocks away at a deli on Joseph Avenue.

Confirmed 3 people shot. One person died on scene. Another is at Strong hospital in critical condition. The third is in stable condition. — Amal Elhelw (@byamalelhelw) January 19, 2022

On scene of a large police presence on N. Clinton and Rialto st. Hearing reports of shots fired. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/518RW6TGiV — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) January 19, 2022

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.