Teen shot near N. Clinton Avenue and Kohlman Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester teen is recovering in the hospital after he was shot.

The Rochester Police Department said officers responded to the area of North Clinton Avenue and Kohlman Street for reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, they found the 16-year-old with at least one gunshot wound to his body.

The teen was taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The area was shut down as the investigation continued but, no suspects are in custody.