3-year-old among 3 people shot in Rochester, suspect at large

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Police say three people were shot, including a 3-year-old on Rochester’s west side Thursday afternoon.

The active investigation is centered around a home at the corner of Glendale Park and Fulton Avenue.

Police say the victims have been transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say they believe a domestic violence situation led to the shooting.

Officials say the suspect is a male who fled the scene and remains at large. No description has been made available at this time.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area while police investigate.

UPDATE: Three people were shot including a three year old, but all injuries are non-life threatening. The victims have been transported to Strong Memorial Hospital, and police believe this was a domestic violence situation leading up to the shooting. #ROC pic.twitter.com/EuZYjQvTrc — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) January 13, 2022

Reports of multiple shot on Glendale park. Hearing one night be a young child @News_8 pic.twitter.com/HJv0QMW6fn — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) January 13, 2022

