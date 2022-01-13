                                                 
January 15 2022 08:15 pm

3-year-old among 3 people shot in Rochester, suspect at large

(News 8 WROC photo/Jay Gardner)

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Police say three people were shot, including a 3-year-old on Rochester’s west side Thursday afternoon.

The active investigation is centered around a home at the corner of Glendale Park and Fulton Avenue.

Police say the victims have been transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say they believe a domestic violence situation led to the shooting.

Officials say the suspect is a male who fled the scene and remains at large. No description has been made available at this time.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area while police investigate.

