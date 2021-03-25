                                                                                                                         
March 27 2021 02:40 pm

Gates teen shot while working for family business in Rochester

Crime

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot on Rochester’s northeast side Thursday.

Officers responded to the Hudson Avenue Sav-More around 3 p.m. There they found the teen victim — an employee at the store — shot at least once in his upper body.

Police say he was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we have a crew at the scene and will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss