Gates teen shot while working for family business in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot on Rochester’s northeast side Thursday.
Officers responded to the Hudson Avenue Sav-More around 3 p.m. There they found the teen victim — an employee at the store — shot at least once in his upper body.
Police say he was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.
