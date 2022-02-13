ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 16-year-old is currently being treated for at least one gunshot wound after a shooting in the area of Roxborough Road Sunday.

According to police, responding officers arrived at 303 Roxborough Road around 10 p.m. for the report of a male that had been shot. Once at the scene they located a 16-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.

The unidentified victim was trasnported to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say there appears to be no further danger to the community at this time.

An investigation continues and there are no suspects. Anyone with more info is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.