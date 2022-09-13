ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 27-year-old was hospitalized after being shot while sitting at a park bench outside the Roxie Ann R-Center parking lot on Grover Street Tuesday.

Authorities say officers responded to the area just before 10 a.m. for a Shot Spotter activation. Once at the location, they found a 27-year-old who was shot at least once in the upper body.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where officials say he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say the victim was sitting on a park bench near the recreation center when he was shot by an unknown suspect. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Police noted the center was closed during the incident and is currently rented to a third party that is utilizing the space for after-school programming.

