ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was placed in custody after a shooting incident in the area of Electric Avenue late Tuesday night.

Authorities arrived to the 200 block of Electric Avenue around 10:30 p.m. for the report of a male shooting a gun in the street. The suspect in question entered his house just as police officers arrived to the location.

Officials momentarily blocked access to the area, between Dewey and Chaumont Street, as they attempted to make contact with the man.

The suspect was apprehended and is currently in custody, according to Rochester police officials.

An investigation into this incident is underway. Police say there is no longer a danger to the residents in that area.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.