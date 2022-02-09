Large police investigation underway on Clifford St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A police investigation is currently underway at a gas station in the area of Clifford Street and Portland Avenue Wednesday morning.

According to officials, responding officers arrived at the scene around 2 a.m. for the report of a person shot. Rochester police are currently at the Exxon Gas Station located on the corner of Clifford Street.

Officials blocked off access to the surrounding area with crime scene tape to investigate until 6 a.m. Clifford Street has since reopened to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

News 8 crew members say the Mobile Command Unit is at the scene along with multiple ambulances.

RPD on scene of a reported person shot at a gas station at the corner of Clifford St. and Portland Ave. No information as of yet, but I saw one person taken away in an ambulance and police have been talking to patrons of the gas station looking for clues. #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/eHlB5n3Aap — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) February 9, 2022

Still very active at this hour, some officers appear to be investigating inside the Exxon gas station. pic.twitter.com/ygEBiANALw — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) February 9, 2022

Additional details are not available at this time.

