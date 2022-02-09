Large police investigation underway on Clifford St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A police investigation is currently underway at a gas station in the area of Clifford Street and Portland Avenue Wednesday morning.
According to officials, responding officers arrived at the scene around 2 a.m. for the report of a person shot. Rochester police are currently at the Exxon Gas Station located on the corner of Clifford Street.
Officials blocked off access to the surrounding area with crime scene tape to investigate until 6 a.m. Clifford Street has since reopened to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
News 8 crew members say the Mobile Command Unit is at the scene along with multiple ambulances.
Additional details are not available at this time.
