Mother shot dead with 2 kids in the vehicle in Rochester’s Corn Hill neighborhood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a homicide Friday afternoon in the city’s Corn Hill neighborhood.

Officers were called to the area of Clarissa Street and Peach Street around 2 p.m. where a large-scale investigation ensued.

According to Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan, a woman was shot and killed and her children — a 3-year-old and an 8-year-old — were in the vehicle with her at the time of the shooting.

“If anyone has any information on this, I’m really encouraging them to call 911,” Herriott-Sullivan said. “It’s a really tough thing to deal with, but I want to be especially sympathetic to the families because nobody’s dealing with it the way they are right now.”

The police chief said the children are physically unharmed.

“At 3-years-old, you should be worrying about where your teddy bear is or what your snack is going to be in the afternoon — not worrying about dodging bullets and watching your mom die right in front of you,” Herriott-Sullivan said. “They should not have to deal with things like this, no one should, but at 3 and 8 … I’m really hoping and praying that someone — that maybe has kids that are or relatives that age can find it in themselves to come forward and tell us what happened, because we know people were out there and some people saw what happened.”

The police chief said the female victim was a women in her 30s. She would not comment on if there was a person of interest identified at this time.

“I hope it makes you angry, I know I am,” Herriott-Sullivan said. “I would really, really like to see us come together and ensure that we find out exactly who is responsible. I couldn’t even imagine dealing with that at that age. I really cannot.”

The police chief said the uptick in violence in Rochester is similar to what law enforcement agencies are seeing across the nation recently.

“I hate to stand here and just shrug, but it’s like nothing I’ve seen — and I don’t mean just for Rochester,” Herriott-Sullivan said. “I mean as a country, to understand and get a handle on what we’re dealing with.”

The police chief said children being subjected to witnessing such violent acts was personally upsetting to her.

“Kids are innocent,” she said. “All we can do is what we tell them to do. They come to what we bring them to. They don’t have choices and things like that. So for them, to be put in a predicament like that, really upsets me.”

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Chief Cynthia Herriot-Sullivan says today’s incident was on Garden St – and it was a homicide. She says the victim was found dead at the scene @News_8 pic.twitter.com/FIvLueQRdi — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) June 18, 2021

Police are on scene of a large-scale investigation in the Corn Hill neighborhood. Officers were called to the area of Clarissa Street and Peach Street shortly after 2:00. They haven’t shared any information but there’s a blue tarp set up here @News_8 pic.twitter.com/woDmCJydrJ — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) June 18, 2021

Watch the full news briefing

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.