ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old city resident is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being shot on Lang Street Sunday night.

Police responded to Lang Street around 9:45 p.m. for the report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of shots being fired just before they were notified of a walk-in victim at Strong Hospital.

Authorities say the 20-year-old man is being treated for life-threatening injuries. His current status is not known at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.