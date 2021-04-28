Kidnapping, torture, robbery leads to three arrests in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people were arrested Tuesday after a home invasion, burglary, robbery, and kidnapping in the City of Geneva.

According to Geneva police, an unnamed victim was kidnapped, held at gunpoint, and tortured Monday night. Investigators say that victim was punched and kicked in the face and torso, beaten with belts and cords, and burned with a hot knife.

Police say three people were taken into custody in connection with the crimes during two traffic stops outside the City of Geneva.

Malik Weems, 18, faces kidnapping, burglary, and robbery charges. Eddie Marte, 25, also faces kidnapping, burglary, and robbery charges. Thomas Ferraro, 62, is charged with felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Investigators say police found a stolen handgun, another handgun, 1 pound of crystal methamphetamine, 1.4 pounds of heroin, 1 ounce of suspected cocaine, and $5,000 cash while executing three search warrants in the case. They say the drugs alone are worth roughly $75,000.

Geneva police released a statement Wednesday, saying