ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A car owner was arrested as their vehicle caught fire Monday morning on Rt. 104, according to New York State Police.

It appeared the vehicle, a black 2008 Kia Optima, caught fire near the North Goodman Street exit. The severity of the damages and the cause of the fire is unknown, but no injuries were reported.

Troopers said that the owner of the car, whose identity was not revealed, had a warrant for petit larceny out of Williamson. He was arrested and taken back to Williamson.

No further information has been revealed about this incident.