ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Kelvin Vickers, the man who was found guilty of shooting and killing Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, is scheduled to be sentenced.

During his trial, the jury did take extra time to decide if Vickers was guilty of aggravated murder and/or aggravated attempted murder, but they decided he was guilty on all charges. Vickers will see prison without the possibility of parole.

Office Mazurkiewicz and his partner Officer Sino Seng were shot on July 21, 2022, while sitting in an unmarked police car on Bauman Street. Officer Seng survived, but Officer Mazurkiewicz passed away. A 15-year-old inside a home in that area was also hit by a bullet.

Police identified Vickers as the suspect after they found him in the crawl space of a vacant home. On top of that, he was also accused of a triple shooting that killed two individuals — Richard Collinge and MyJel Rand.

Vickers is expected to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.